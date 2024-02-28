Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $414.40

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 414.40 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 415.30 ($5.27), with a volume of 143249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.50 ($5.37).

Thungela Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.58. The company has a market capitalization of £578.40 million, a PE ratio of 125.80 and a beta of -0.70.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

