Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,606. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 125.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

