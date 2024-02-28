Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
