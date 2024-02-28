Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 111700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Timberline Resources Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.