TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.44.

TJX stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

