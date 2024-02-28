TJX Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,887 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 10,078 call options.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

