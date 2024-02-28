Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51.86 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.26. 183,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

