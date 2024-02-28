Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $76,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $184.37. 306,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

