Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109,097 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $70,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.86. The stock had a trading volume of 436,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

