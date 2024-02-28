Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 31,028 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.60. 282,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.25. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

