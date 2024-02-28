Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,930 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $75,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.50. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

