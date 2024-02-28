Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 88,507 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 88,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.34% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $75,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,237,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $275,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 173.8% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 734,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,118. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

