Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON opened at $315.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

