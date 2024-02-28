Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

