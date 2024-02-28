Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.