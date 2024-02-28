Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

