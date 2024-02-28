TransAlta Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta
TransAlta Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$9.16 and a 52-week high of C$13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta
In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.