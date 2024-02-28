TransAlta Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$9.16 and a 52-week high of C$13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.