TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $1,174.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,207.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,073.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $958.63.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,293 shares of company stock worth $132,663,201. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

