Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 432,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,338. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

