Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,160 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

