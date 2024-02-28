Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 510 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

