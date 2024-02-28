Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 317 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,247 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.53.
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
