Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 317 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,247 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.