Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

