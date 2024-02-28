Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.27 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

Cummins stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.