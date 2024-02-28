Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.27 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.
Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %
Cummins stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.