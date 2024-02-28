Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.01 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

