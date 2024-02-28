Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $19.24 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average is $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

