Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock worth $2,933,445. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

