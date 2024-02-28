Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 53.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $995,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.