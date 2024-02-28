Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 540 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

