Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 511.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,678 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ExlService by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ExlService by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

