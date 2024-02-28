Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.06 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FHN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.