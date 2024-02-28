Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

