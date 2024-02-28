Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,016 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after buying an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

