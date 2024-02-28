Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Li Auto by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after buying an additional 796,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Li Auto by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

