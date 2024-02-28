Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 61,363 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 245.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE EMN opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

