Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

