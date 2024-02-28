Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,403 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,171 shares of company stock worth $19,805,337. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

