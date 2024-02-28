Trexquant Investment LP Sells 110,191 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,191 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Samsara by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 316,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,844,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,804,211 shares of company stock valued at $60,400,850 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

