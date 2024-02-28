Trexquant Investment LP Takes $5.11 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.34% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

