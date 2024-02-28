Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300,915 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

