TriMas Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

TriMas stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TriMas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

