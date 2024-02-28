Truist Financial Raises Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target to $110.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,777. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

