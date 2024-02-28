Truist Financial Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $4.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,024,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

