Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

