Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

