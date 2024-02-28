Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.
Turning Point Brands Stock Up 6.4 %
NYSE:TPB traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
