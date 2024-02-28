Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE:TPB traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.