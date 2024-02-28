Twilio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 34,044 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 22,320 call options.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. 2,785,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,334. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,818,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

