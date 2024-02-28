United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 23,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after buying an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

