UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 5.1 %

UNH traded down $26.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,429. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.17.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.