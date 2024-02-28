Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 456,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

