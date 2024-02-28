Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.
Universal Display Price Performance
Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
