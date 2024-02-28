Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.